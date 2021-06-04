American International Group Inc. Has $4.63 Million Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 514,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of Coty stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage bought 245,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.