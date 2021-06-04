American International Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Domtar were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Domtar during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.85.

UFS stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Domtar Co. has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

