American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of NVR by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 20.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 10.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 20.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,747.07 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,050.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,308.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,875.61.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. NVR’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $44.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. KeyCorp began coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

