American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $485,997,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,538,000 after acquiring an additional 721,110 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 662.7% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 757,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,048,000 after acquiring an additional 658,595 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $137,715,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 992.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 234,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,683,000 after purchasing an additional 213,076 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.79.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $307.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $309.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

