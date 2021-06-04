American International Group Inc. Sells 770 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIDU. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $11,204,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1,702.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 445,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,828,000 after acquiring an additional 420,393 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU opened at $189.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.52. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.52 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.01.

BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CLSA reduced their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

