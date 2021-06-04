AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,390 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.30% of AmerisourceBergen worth $72,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $116.80 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $701,558.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,441,659.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,356 shares of company stock valued at $11,760,876 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

