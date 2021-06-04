AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 43 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,309,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Netflix by 38.3% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Netflix by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $489.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $514.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $404.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Macquarie decreased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.