AMG National Trust Bank Raises Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.9% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

Shares of HUN opened at $28.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.10.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

