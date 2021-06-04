AMG National Trust Bank Sells 10,000 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 337,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $2,707,760.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $1,636,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,357,638 shares of company stock worth $11,823,305. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CLNE opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.33 and a beta of 1.83.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.