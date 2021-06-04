Amy Kossover Sells 4,000 Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Stock

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $679,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amy Kossover also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of WW International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $349,724.00.

WW International stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 677,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,199. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.92. WW International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.75.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that WW International, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WW International by 36.4% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,352,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,590,000 after buying an additional 627,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WW International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,048,000 after purchasing an additional 67,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in WW International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 42,813 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in WW International by 100.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 401,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 200,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in WW International by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 48,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

WW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. WW International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

