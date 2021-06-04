Analysts Anticipate Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Amdocs reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $80.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Amdocs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Amdocs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Amdocs by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

