Analysts Anticipate Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.09%.

TACO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. 4,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,728. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $368.67 million, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.08. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TACO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

