Analysts Anticipate Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.73 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will post sales of $148.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.40 million and the lowest is $146.88 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $595.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $588.20 million to $608.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $687.79 million, with estimates ranging from $618.77 million to $733.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EBC shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

NASDAQ EBC opened at $21.75 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 26.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 789.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 103,420 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 96.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 53,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $4,975,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

