Analysts Anticipate Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to Announce -$0.83 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will announce ($0.83) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.94). Tsakos Energy Navigation reported earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 139.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $5.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.31 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on TNP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

NYSE TNP opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.38. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

