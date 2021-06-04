Analysts Anticipate Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to Announce -$0.31 EPS

Analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.34). Tufin Software Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on TUFN. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $302.34 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4,420.0% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 809,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 791,187 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after purchasing an additional 510,285 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 395,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 273,238 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 241,770 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 227,117 shares during the period.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

