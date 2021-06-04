Analysts Expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will post $33.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.51 billion and the highest is $34.09 billion. Alibaba Group posted sales of $21.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $144.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.15 billion to $145.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $174.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $166.49 billion to $183.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. CICC Research began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CLSA dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $217.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $204.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

