Analysts Expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.59 Billion

Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will post $6.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.68 billion. Broadcom posted sales of $5.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year sales of $26.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.68 billion to $27.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $28.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.95 billion to $29.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.81.

AVGO traded up $8.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $473.27. 67,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,576. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $462.14. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $292.41 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $193.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total value of $886,958.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.5% during the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.3% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 8,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 117.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 366,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,060,000 after acquiring an additional 198,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

