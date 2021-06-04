Analysts Expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Cantaloupe reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.07 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ CTLP traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.46. 1,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,170. The company has a market capitalization of $886.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 2.17. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

