Analysts Expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.27. Gray Television posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,600%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.85 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $553,953.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 87,889 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth $717,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 83,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

