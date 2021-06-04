Analysts Expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.31. Luxfer posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LXFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE LXFR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.71. The stock had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,975. The company has a market capitalization of $650.64 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

In other news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Luxfer by 33.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Luxfer by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Luxfer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 111,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

