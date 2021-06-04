Analysts Expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Match Group reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

NASDAQ MTCH traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,159,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,403. Match Group has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.73.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $1,182,791,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,312,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $344,796,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Match Group by 122.4% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

