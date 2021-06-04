Analysts Expect ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.82 Million

Equities analysts expect ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to report sales of $65.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.20 million. ORBCOMM posted sales of $56.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year sales of $270.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $263.50 million to $274.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $292.97 million, with estimates ranging from $287.10 million to $303.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORBC shares. Craig Hallum cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

ORBC traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.20. 570,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,711. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.67. ORBCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.56.

In other ORBCOMM news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $58,925.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $730,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after purchasing an additional 337,164 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,588,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 105,633 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,424,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,367,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 494,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

