Analysts Expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Post $3.05 EPS

Analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.50 and the highest is $3.56. Signature Bank posted earnings of $2.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $12.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.62 to $15.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $15.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.48 to $17.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBNY. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $2.65 on Friday, reaching $250.38. The company had a trading volume of 354,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,050. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.29. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $260.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

