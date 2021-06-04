Analysts Expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $787.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to announce sales of $787.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for The Middleby’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800.70 million and the lowest is $741.90 million. The Middleby posted sales of $471.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CL King upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 2,310.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,021,000 after buying an additional 1,636,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $120,526,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $115,212,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 39.4% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,722,000 after buying an additional 512,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby during the first quarter worth about $77,072,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Middleby stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.98. 1,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,349. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.55. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

