Analysts Expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.09. WideOpenWest posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WideOpenWest.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%.

WOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WideOpenWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at $97,627,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 381,426 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its position in WideOpenWest by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,279,000 after buying an additional 1,330,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 940,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 43,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 825,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 109,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

WOW remained flat at $$17.54 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,088. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 2.10.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.