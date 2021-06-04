Analysts Offer Predictions for Hanger, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HNGR)

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hanger in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hanger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HNGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Hanger stock opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68. Hanger has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a return on equity of 83.02% and a net margin of 5.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hanger during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanger during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $348,300.00. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

