Analysts Set Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) PT at $189.00

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,339. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at $415,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 28.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after acquiring an additional 16,712 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.6% during the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 9,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.8% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.72. The company had a trading volume of 59,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.33. The firm has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a PE ratio of 87.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $195.50.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

