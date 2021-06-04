Analysts Set Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Price Target at $9.09

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ERF shares. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

ERF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,910. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.20.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. The business had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Enerplus by 44,460.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 313,449 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth about $31,930,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Enerplus by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 482,866 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 103,217 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Enerplus by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enerplus by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.