Analysts Set Expectations for Atlas Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) – B. Riley boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Atlas in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Atlas alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ATCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.91. Atlas has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $14.83.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Atlas by 51.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 117,333 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Atlas by 252.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 535.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 185,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 156,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 3.9% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after buying an additional 43,252 shares during the last quarter. 56.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.