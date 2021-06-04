Analysts Set Expectations for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) – Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Riley Exploration Permian in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $34.98 on Thursday. Riley Exploration Permian has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). Riley Exploration Permian had a negative return on equity of 178.93% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The firm had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth $766,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth $325,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. purchased 6,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $146,351.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,769,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,058,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $85,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.