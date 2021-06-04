Analysts Set GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) PT at GBX 1,543.80

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,544.47 ($20.18).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,370 ($17.90) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders have bought 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889 over the last three months.

GSK traded up GBX 10.20 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,353.60 ($17.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,059,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,186,667. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,332.64. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,693.60 ($22.13). The firm has a market cap of £68.11 billion and a PE ratio of 12.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

