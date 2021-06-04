Analysts Set Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) PT at $56.50

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.43. 52,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,752. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $64.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Equities research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director David A. Socks sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $2,616,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 12,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $591,599.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,742 shares of company stock valued at $10,120,714 over the last 90 days. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

