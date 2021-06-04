Analysts Set Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Price Target at $24.70

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,202,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,730,000 after buying an additional 1,533,273 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,650,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,960,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,515,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

