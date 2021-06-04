Analysts Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Target Price at C$3.23

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.35.

A number of research firms have commented on TVE. National Bankshares set a C$4.00 target price on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total transaction of C$25,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,236 shares in the company, valued at C$349,063.92.

TVE traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.76. 2,121,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,697. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.65. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.69 and a 1 year high of C$2.90.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

