Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE: HMN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/2/2021 – Horace Mann Educators was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. "

5/31/2021 – Horace Mann Educators was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Horace Mann Educators was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/24/2021 – Horace Mann Educators was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Horace Mann Educators was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Horace Mann Educators was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/7/2021 – Horace Mann Educators was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Horace Mann Educators was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NYSE:HMN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.62. 169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,433. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.76. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $146,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,203 shares of company stock worth $355,503 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

