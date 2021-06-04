Analyzing MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) and Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) and MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lantheus and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantheus $339.41 million 4.88 -$13.47 million $0.47 52.26 MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million 97.80 -$17.58 million N/A N/A

Lantheus has higher revenue and earnings than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lantheus and MyMD Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantheus 0 1 3 0 2.75 MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lantheus presently has a consensus target price of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.58%. Given Lantheus’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lantheus is more favorable than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Lantheus and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantheus -2.29% 2.87% 1.71% MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -38.60% -34.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.9% of Lantheus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Lantheus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Lantheus has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lantheus beats MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation. The company also offers AZEDRA, a radiotherapeutic to treat adult and pediatric patients; Automated Bone Scan Index that calculates the disease burden of prostate cancer by quantifying the hotspots on bone scans; and Cobalt (Co 57), a non-pharmaceutical radiochemical. It provides Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors; and Quadramet for severe bone pain associated with osteoblastic metastatic bone lesions. The company also develops PyL for prostate cancer; flurpiridaz F 18 to assess blood flow to the heart; 1095, a PSMA-targeted iodine-131 labeled small molecule; LMI 1195 for neuroendocrine tumors; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic; 1404, a Tc-99m labeled small molecule; PSMA-AI, an AI-based imaging analysis technology; and leronlimab, an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody. It serves radiopharmacies, PET manufacturing facilities, integrated delivery networks, hospitals, clinics, and group practices. The company has strategic partnerships with NanoMab Technology Limited; Bausch Health Companies, Inc.; GE Healthcare Limited; Curium; Bayer AG; CytoDyn Inc.; ROTOP; FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and POINT Biopharma US Inc. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

