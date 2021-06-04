ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,118 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.11% of ANSYS worth $32,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.88.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,597 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,859 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS stock opened at $329.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $265.68 and a one year high of $413.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $348.41.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.