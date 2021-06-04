Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.20

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 3997263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AM. Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 3.32.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AM. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

