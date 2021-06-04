Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 67.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AR. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

AR stock opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 4.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 71.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 560,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 233,192 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 57.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 453.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 189,269 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 155,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

