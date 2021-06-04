Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology which address infection prevention in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and residential markets. Applied UV is based in NY. “
Shares of AUVI opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.93 million and a P/E ratio of -14.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03. Applied UV has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Applied UV Company Profile
Applied UV, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and distribution of automated disinfecting mirror systems for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States and internationally. It also manufactures and supplies fine decorative framed mirrors, framed art, and vanities primarily to the hospitality market.
