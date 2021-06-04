Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology which address infection prevention in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and residential markets. Applied UV is based in NY. “

Get Applied UV alerts:

Shares of AUVI opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.93 million and a P/E ratio of -14.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03. Applied UV has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied UV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Applied UV in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied UV in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. 2.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and distribution of automated disinfecting mirror systems for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States and internationally. It also manufactures and supplies fine decorative framed mirrors, framed art, and vanities primarily to the hospitality market.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied UV (AUVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.