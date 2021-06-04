Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Aptevo Therapeutics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

NASDAQ APVO opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.70). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 414.61% and a negative return on equity of 301.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1/1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

