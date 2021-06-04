Arcblock One Day Volume Reaches $7.56 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000362 BTC on exchanges. Arcblock has a market cap of $13.12 million and $7.56 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00077949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00024419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.70 or 0.01013308 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,728.15 or 0.10136263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00051691 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

ABT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.