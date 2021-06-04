ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MT has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of MT opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $33.96.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

