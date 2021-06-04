ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MT has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

MT opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $33.96.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

