Arctos NorthStar Acquisition (NASDAQ:ANAC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ANAC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.85. Arctos NorthStar Acquisition shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 3,030 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.20.

About Arctos NorthStar Acquisition (NASDAQ:ANAC)

Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on sports, media, and entertainment sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctos NorthStar Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.