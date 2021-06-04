Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Sells $22,107.64 in Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 3,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $22,107.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,120.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.96.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%. Equities analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARDX. Wedbush started coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 491.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

