Arizona Gold (TSE:AZG) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Arizona Gold Corp. (TSE:AZG)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. 135,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 266,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Arizona Gold from C$0.45 to C$0.48 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.72 million and a P/E ratio of -4.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 716.98.

Arizona Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Kerr Mines Inc and changed its name to Arizona Gold Corp.

