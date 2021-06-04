Arqma Trading Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. Arqma has a market capitalization of $178,597.20 and approximately $562.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,527,193 coins and its circulating supply is 9,482,649 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

