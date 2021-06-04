Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,337,000 after acquiring an additional 173,082 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $7,976,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $72.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.78 and a beta of 1.27. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.