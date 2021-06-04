Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,337,000 after acquiring an additional 173,082 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $7,976,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ARWR stock opened at $72.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.78 and a beta of 1.27. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $92.60.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
