Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,914,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,016 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $89,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Bentley Systems by 449.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,403 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,016 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bentley Systems by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,372,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,610,000 after purchasing an additional 371,455 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Bentley Systems by 35,900.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 359,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 1,559.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 188,073 shares during the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 15,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $761,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,071,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,773,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $9,198,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,023,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,606,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,391,294 shares of company stock worth $68,027,537 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $60.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.88. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion and a PE ratio of 107.77.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.